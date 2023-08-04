2 men dead after double shooting in Kensington: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two men in their 20s have died after a double shooting in Kensington Friday afternoon, police say.

They responded to the 1900 block of East Allegheny Avenue and say a 27-year-old was shot multiple times and a 23-year-old was shot in his left leg.

Both men were taken to Temple University Hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

No arrests were made at this time and no weapons have been recovered.