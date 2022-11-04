3 killed in two separate West Philadelphia shootings: police

2 people shot to death overnight Friday in West Philadelphia, police say

2 people shot to death overnight Friday in West Philadelphia, police say

2 people shot to death overnight Friday in West Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two people were shot to death overnight Friday in West Philadelphia. Police say it happened just after midnight on the 200 block of Saint Bernard Street.

The two men were reportedly inside a car when they were fatally shot in the head and investigators say the victims may have returned fire.

A semi-automatic gun was found with the victim who died in the passenger seat of the car.

There is no word yet on a motive or suspects.

Another deadly shooting in West Philadelphia left a 28-year-old dead. It happened on the 700 block of South Cecil Street around 12:45 a.m.

Police say they followed a trail of blood and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds at South 58th Street.

The man later died at the hospital.

At last check, no arrests had been made in the case.