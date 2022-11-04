Watch CBS News
Local News

3 killed in two separate West Philadelphia shootings: police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

2 people shot to death overnight Friday in West Philadelphia, police say
2 people shot to death overnight Friday in West Philadelphia, police say 00:23

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two people were shot to death overnight Friday in West Philadelphia. Police say it happened just after midnight on the 200 block of Saint Bernard Street. 

The two men were reportedly inside a car when they were fatally shot in the head and investigators say the victims may have returned fire. 

A semi-automatic gun was found with the victim who died in the passenger seat of the car. 

There is no word yet on a motive or suspects. 

Another deadly shooting in West Philadelphia left a 28-year-old dead. It happened on the 700 block of South Cecil Street around 12:45 a.m. 

Police say they followed a trail of blood and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds at South 58th Street. 

The man later died at the hospital. 

At last check, no arrests had been made in the case. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on November 4, 2022 / 5:38 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.