2 injured in West Philadelphia after crash involving stolen car

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two people are in the hospital after a crash in West Philadelphia involving a stolen car. The crash sent a car into the front porch of a home near 54th Street and Kingsessing Avenue, around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to witnesses, the stolen car allegedly had three minors inside at the time of the crash. They also say they saw the driver run away after the accident.

One of the victims is an 11-year-old boy.

Neighbors in the area say the woman who was also hurt in the crash had to be helped out of her vehicle before being taken to the hospital.

"I saw the lady laying on the ground. My brother dragged the lady out of the car. We didn't know whether the car was going to blow up or not," witness Denise Perkins said. "This corner is horrible. There's always car accidents, especially in the summertime. They need to put speedbumps here. That's what needs to happen."

Philadelphia police said the 11-year-old boy involved was taken to Children's Hospital for treatment. The woman who was hurt was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

There's no word on her condition.