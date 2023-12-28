Watch CBS News
2 hospitalized, multiple families displaced after Burlington County apartment fire

By Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) -- Multiple families are out of their homes Thursday morning after a two-alarm fire ripped through an apartment building in Edgewater Park, Burlington County.

Deputy Chief Kevin Richards with the Beverly City Fire Department said the fire started just before 12:30 a.m. in the apartment's upper units. Three people had to be rescued from a balcony and another resident was rescued from a bedroom window.

One of the men rescued off the balcony was transported to the burn unit at Philadelphia's Jefferson Hospital. A firefighter was also taken to a local hospital as a precaution for smoke inhalation, Richards said.

In total, about 16 people were displaced as a result of the fire and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

Fire officials say smoke alarms in the building were working and going off when crews arrived.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

