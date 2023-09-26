Videos show pair of suspects in Philadelphia nail salon robberies

Police believe pair of robbers hit 2 Philadelphia nail salons

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are searching for two armed robbers who terrorized two different nail salons just hours apart on Saturday night.

The nail salons are less than three miles apart, and one of those robberies turned violent when an employee was shot while chasing the suspect.

Police released surveillance video showing the two armed suspects in one of the incidents.

Police say the suspects were dressed in Muslim women's garb and ski masks, and held the employees at gunpoint as they stole their wallets, IDs and cash from the registers.

Philadelphia Police

The first robbery happened around 4:30 p.m. inside Happy Family Nails and Spa at 11th Street and Girard Avenue.

About three hours later, surveillance cameras showed the suspects at Nail in the City at Aramingo and Delaware Avenues, where one of the employees was shot.

That employee was treated at Temple University Hospital.

Customers say these robberies are very concerning.

Both suspects remain on the run as police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is urged to come forward.