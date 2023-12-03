2 displaced after early morning house fire in Fishtown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Fire crews responded to an early morning house fire at the intersection of Delaware Avenue and Palmer Street in Fishtown on Sunday.

The department said it received the fire call around 5:30 a.m., but the blaze was brought under control around 6:45 a.m.

Two people were displaced in the wake of the fire, and the Red Cross was notified for assistance.

It's unknown if there were any injuries as a result, and crews and still investigating the cause of the fire.