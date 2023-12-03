Watch CBS News
2 displaced after early morning house fire in Fishtown

By Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Fire crews responded to an early morning house fire at the intersection of Delaware Avenue and Palmer Street in Fishtown on Sunday.

The department said it received the fire call around 5:30 a.m., but the blaze was brought under control around 6:45 a.m.

Two people were displaced in the wake of the fire, and the Red Cross was notified for assistance.

It's unknown if there were any injuries as a result, and crews and still investigating the cause of the fire.

Alexandra Simon

Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.

First published on December 3, 2023 / 7:14 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

