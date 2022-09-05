2 dead, several others injured in North Philadelphia shooting on Labor Day

1 dead, several others injured in North Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Six people were shot in North Philadelphia on Labor Day, and at least two of these victims have died. The shooting happened at 8th and Russell Streets, just before 2 a.m. Monday.

Several people were transported to Temple University Hospital. Four people were brought in private vehicles.

A 33-year-old woman was pronounced dead on scene, police say. The other deceased person is a 19-year-old man who was brought to Temple University Hospital first but was pronounced dead at 5:32 a.m. Monday.

Police say the youngest shooting victim is a teenage boy. A 17-year-old teenager has been transported to the hospital and placed in stable condition.

A 23-year-old and a 55-year-old man are both in critical condition. Another 31-year-old man is also in stable condition at the hospital.

It's still unclear what lead to this shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.