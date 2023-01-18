2 dead in triple shooting in Kingsessing, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A deadly triple shooting happened Tuesday night in the city's Kingsessing section.

Police say it happened just before 11:30 p.m. inside the Shangri-La Chinese restaurant on Chester Avenue near 54th Street in Kingsessing.

All 3 victims — 2 men and one woman — were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

The woman and one of the men were pronounced dead at the hospital within 30 minutes of each other, while the third victim is in critical condition.

Now, police are investigating.

"We found a total of 16 spent shell casings, eight spent shell casings were on the sidewalk right outside the front door of this property, the other eight spent shell casings were inside the takeout area where the two victims were laying," Philadelphia police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police are looking for two suspects who were seen running south on 54th Street. One was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and the other had a puffy jacket.

A motive behind the shooting is unclear.