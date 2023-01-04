Watch CBS News
2 dead after crash on I-95 in Philadelphia closes highway

Vehicles towed away from scene of I-95 crash that killed 2
Vehicles towed away from scene of I-95 crash that killed 2 01:55

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two people were killed and another person was injured Wednesday morning in a crash on Interstate 95, according to police.

Authorities arrived at the scene near the Allegheny Avenue exit (Exit 25) and found three damaged vehicles. Two people in those vehicles were pronounced dead while another was hospitalized in stable condition.

The crash caused traffic delays overnight and the highway was closed for several hours Wednesday morning.

Troopers were on the scene with flashlights and investigating the crash.

More information on what caused the crash was not immediately available.

Lanes reopened around 6 a.m. after several hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

