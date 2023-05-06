2 dead, 1 arrested after triple shooting in Tacony: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One person was arrested after two people died in a triple shooting in Philadelphia's Tacony neighborhood Saturday. Police responded to the area of 6700 Torresdale Ave around 5:35 p.m.

Police say a 44-year-old man was shot once in the head, a 42-year-old man was shot once in the right abdomen and a 20-year-old man was shot twice in the right leg and a grazed wound to his chest.

The 44-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene around 5:44 p.m. and the 42-year-old was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The 20-year-old was taken to the same hospital by a private car and officials say he is in stable condition.

Police say a weapon was recovered.

