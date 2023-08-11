2 confirmed tornadoes in NJ from Thursday night storms: NWS

NEXT Weather: Get outside on this lovely Friday

BROWNS MILLS, NJ (CBS) -- Two tornadoes touched down in New Jersey as rain and storms swept through the region on Thursday night, the National Weather Service said.

The tornadoes hit in the Browns Mills section of Pemberton Township, Burlington County. Another hit in East Greenwich Township in Gloucester County.

NWS says the tornadoes were confirmed after a storm survey team visited two sites damaged in Thursday's storms.

[8:05 AM] Our office will be conducting a couple of storm surveys today (locations listed below). These are in relation to the severe thunderstorms that moved through yesterday, August 10th. The results of the surveys will be available by this evening. #njwx pic.twitter.com/15EVaewWnF — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) August 11, 2023

More details were expected to be released late Friday.