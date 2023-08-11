Watch CBS News
2 confirmed tornadoes in NJ from Thursday night storms: NWS

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

BROWNS MILLS, NJ (CBS) -- Two tornadoes touched down in New Jersey as rain and storms swept through the region on Thursday night, the National Weather Service said.

The tornadoes hit in the Browns Mills section of Pemberton Township, Burlington County. Another hit in East Greenwich Township in Gloucester County.

NWS says the tornadoes were confirmed after a storm survey team visited two sites damaged in Thursday's storms.

More details were expected to be released late Friday.

First published on August 11, 2023 / 1:15 PM

