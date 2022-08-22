2 bicyclists struck by hit-and-run driver in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A hit-and-run driver struck two people riding their bicycles in Northeast Philadelphia overnight. One of those victims is now fighting for his life.

Police say both bicyclists were hit at the intersection of Bustleton and Cottman Avenues, right outside the entrance to the Roosevelt Mall, around 1 a.m. Monday.

They say the woman was not hurt but the man suffered serious injuries and had to be taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in critical condition.

When police first got to the scene, they found the male victim lying in the street, along with bike parts all over the street.

They thought the man might be in his 30s but it turned out he was 43 years old.

They believe he was hit by a Nissan sedan but didn't name a specific model. Now, they're looking for the driver who they say did not stop to check on them or call for help.

It's also worth noting that it's been raining off and on all night and visibility and street conditions haven't been ideal.