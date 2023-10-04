$2.7 million lottery ticket sold at a Bucks County tobacco shop

MORRISVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- A lottery hopeful who purchased a Match 6 Lotto ticket in Bucks County is now $2.7 million richer.

The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 12-25-36-43-44-46, to win the jackpot prize from the Oct. 3 drawing, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Smoker's Express on 813 West Trenton Avenue will earn a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

So far, the identity of the winner is not known and will not be available until the winning ticket is claimed and validated. Match 6 Lotto winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prize.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says more than 62,000 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes from the drawing. The agency recommends that players double check their tickets to see if they won.