$1M Powerball Ticket Sold In New Jersey Set To Expire

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — State lottery officials say a Powerball ticket worth $1 million that was sold at a northern New Jersey convenience store last year will soon expire.

The ticket for the June 16, 2012 drawing was bought at a 7-11 store in Elmwood Park. The winning numbers were 8, 14, 15, 16, 27 and the Gold Powerball Number was 26.

If the ticket holder doesn't claim their prize by June 16, the ticket will expire.

Lottery officials strongly recommend that the ticket holder sign the back of the ticket and immediately contact them.