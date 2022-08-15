18-year-old hospitalized after shot twice in legs in South Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in South Philadelphia sends a teenager to the hospital. The shooting happened at 6th and Shunk Streets around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the 18-year-old victim showed up at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds to both legs.

The victim reportedly told police two people in black ski masks attacked him. Authorities have no suspects in custody, but they recovered a bicycle at the scene that could be linked to the investigation.