18-year-old hospitalized after shot twice in legs in South Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in South Philadelphia sends a teenager to the hospital. The shooting happened at 6th and Shunk Streets around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police say the 18-year-old victim showed up at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds to both legs.
The victim reportedly told police two people in black ski masks attacked him. Authorities have no suspects in custody, but they recovered a bicycle at the scene that could be linked to the investigation.
