18-year-old hospitalized after shot twice in legs in South Philadelphia: police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A  shooting in South Philadelphia sends a teenager to the hospital. The shooting happened at 6th and Shunk Streets around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. 

Police say the 18-year-old victim showed up at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds to both legs. 

The victim reportedly told police two people in black ski masks attacked him. Authorities have no suspects in custody, but they recovered a bicycle at the scene that could be linked to the investigation. 

First published on August 15, 2022 / 5:50 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

