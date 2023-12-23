18-year-old dies after crashing car into electrical pole in Northeast Philadelphia

18-year-old dies after crashing car into electrical pole in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police say an 18-year-old man has died after crashing into an electrical pole in Northeast Philadelphia overnight Saturday.

The crash was reported just before 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Academy Road and Red Lion Road in the Morrell Park area.

The force of the car's collision with the electrical pole caused the pole to split at its base.

Police say the driver died at the scene and was the only person involved.

Authorities have not released what caused the accident or the identity of the driver.