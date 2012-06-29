18-Year-Old Arrested, Charged With Multiple Robberies In Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - An 18-year-old man arrested for a robbery in Southwest Philadelphia is suspected of other robberies in the area, police said.

Kaleel Hinton, of the 5400 block of Trinity Street, was arrested for a robbery that occurred on the 5400 block of Chester Avenue. After an investigation, police identified Hinton as the suspect in three other robberies, the first happening on March 30, 2012.

Police say the suspect approached a man on a Route 52 SEPTA bus and demanded the person empty his pockets. He then fled the bus, taking with him a cell phone, wallet and a bank card.

On June 4, 2012, armed with a handgun, the suspect reportedly entered a 7-11 store on the 1300 block of South 58th Street and demanded cash from the register. The employee complied, and the suspect fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

In a third robbery that happened on June 13, the suspect entered a BP gas station/Dunkin Donuts on the 6600 block of Essington Avenue. Armed with a handgun, he demanded money, at which point the employees gave up an undisclosed amount of money.

Philadelphia Police have charged Hinton with multiple robberies and related offenses.