15-year-old in critical condition after shot in the head: police

By Taleisha Newbill

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 15-year-old is currently in critical condition after a shooting in North Philadelphia Saturday night, police say. 

The teen was taken to Temple Hospital by police after responding to the area of North 23rd Street and Master Street.

Police say he was shot at least three times, one shot to the head, one shot to his mid-back, and one shot in his left shoulder.

There are no arrests at this time and no weapon has been recovered.

First published on March 18, 2023 / 9:46 PM

