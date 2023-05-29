15-year-old boy pulled from the water off Sandy Hook Beach in New Jersey dies

15-year-old boy dies after being pulled from the ocean on the Jersey Shore 15-year-old boy dies after being pulled from the ocean on the Jersey Shore 01:17

LONG BRANCH, N.J. -- CBS2 has learned a 15-year-old boy who was pulled from the water on the Jersey Shore on Sunday has died.

The teenager was not the only one pulled from the water. The National Park Service told CBS2 the boy, who died at Monmouth Medical Center, was one of six people who had to be helped out of the ocean.

It all happened at around 4 p.m. at Lot B on Sandy Hook Beach in a section that has signs indicating it does not have a lifeguard.

Of the six people pulled from the water, one refused medical attention, two were sent to Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune, and three were taken to Monmouth Medical Center.

Some beach goers CBS2 spoke to at the scene did not want to go on camera, but said they didn't go swimming today because of the rough surf.

The Long Branch Office of Emergency Management told CBS2 it had to make a few rescues Sunday because of rip currents.

CBS2 is waiting to learn more about the conditions of the five other people pulled from the water. The teenager who died has not been identified.