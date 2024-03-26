Watch CBS News
Two 14-year-olds arrested for their role in Delaware Acme grocery store fire; damages over $250K

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) -- Two 14-year-olds were arrested in connection with a fire that started inside an Acme grocery store in Newark, Delaware, Sunday night. 

The 14-year-olds were arraigned by family court and released to their families on bail amounts of $9,000 and $5,000, the Delaware State Fire Marshal said in a news release.

The Aetna Hose Hook and Ladder Company of Newark responded to the fire at the Acme grocery store inside the Grove Shopping Center on the 100 block of Grove Lane just before 11 p.m. Sunday. 

Delaware fire officials said the Acme was covered in smoke and a fire was blazing inside that was temporarily contained by the grocery store's sprinkler system until authorities arrived. 

No one was injured in the fire, officials said. However, the grocery store sustained major damage from the fire and smoke. The damages are estimated to be about $250,000, according to the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office. 

First published on March 26, 2024 / 9:09 PM EDT

