14-year-old dead after shot twice in the chest: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 14-year-old was pronounced dead Saturday night after a shooting in the Overbrook area of West Philadelphia, police say. They responded to the area of 6000 Haddington Lane and say a 14-year-old was shot twice in the chest.
The 14-year-old was taken to Lankenau Hospital and officials say there are no arrests at this time and no weapons were recovered.
