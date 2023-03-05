14-year-old dead after shot twice in the chest: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 14-year-old was pronounced dead Saturday night after a shooting in the Overbrook area of West Philadelphia, police say. They responded to the area of 6000 Haddington Lane and say a 14-year-old was shot twice in the chest.

RIGHT NOW: @PhillyPolice on scene in the 6000 block of Haddington Lane where a 14-year-old boy was shot twice in the chest. Police say he died a short time later at the hospital. No weapons recovered. No arrests at this time. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/h8VH0KOdyV — Ryan Hughes (@HughesCBS3) March 5, 2023

The 14-year-old was taken to Lankenau Hospital and officials say there are no arrests at this time and no weapons were recovered.