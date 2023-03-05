Watch CBS News
14-year-old dead after shot twice in the chest: police

By Taleisha Newbill

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 14-year-old was pronounced dead Saturday night after a shooting in the Overbrook area of West Philadelphia, police say. They responded to the area of 6000 Haddington Lane and say a 14-year-old was shot twice in the chest.

The 14-year-old was taken to Lankenau Hospital and officials say there are no arrests at this time and no weapons were recovered. 

