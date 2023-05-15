Teen boy saves sister from kidnapping with slingshot

A 14-year-old boy in Michigan helped save his little sister from a would-be kidnapper by using his slingshot. An 8-year-old girl was looking for mushrooms in her backyard on May 10 when a man appeared from the woods and held the girl's mouth shut, Michigan State Police said in a news release.

The girl, who has not been identified, struggled with the man until she was able to break free — and her brother, who was also not identified, used his slingshot to shoot the suspect in the head and chest.

Police did not specify what he shot at the suspect.

A family member reported seeing a man that matched the man's description running away and state troopers searched until they found the suspect hiding.

He has been identified as a 17-year-old, who had injuries to his head and chest consistent with a slingshot strike. He has been charged as an adult with one count each of attempted kidnapping/child enticement, attempted assault to do great bodily harm less than murder, and one count of assault and battery.

His bond was set at $150,000 and his court appearance is on May 17.

The suspect got onto the family's property in Alpena Township through the woods, grabbing the girl from behind and attempting to pull her into the woods, a representative for the Michigan State Police said, according to CBS Philadelphia.

"You wouldn't think if you were playing in your own back yard or on your own property that you have to be concerned about something like this, but it just goes to show that there is evil out there," the spokesperson said.

The girl's brother was "really the one" to save her, the spokesperson said. "For a 14-year-old to see that and pop into action that quickly is extraordinary and he should be commended for it."

"What he did also helped us identify who the suspect was because obviously [the suspect] had injuries from being hit with the slingshot and those were things that helped us evidentiary-wise identify who it was," the spokesperson said.