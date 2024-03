PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 13-year-old was taken to the hospital after being shot in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood Saturday night.

Police responded to the 4600 block of Mulberry Street around 9:05 p.m. and said a 13-year-old girl was shot in the right shoulder.

She was taken to Christopher's Hospital for Children by police and is expected to be OK.

There are no arrests at this time and no weapons recovered.