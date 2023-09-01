13-year-old dies in house fire in Wilmington: officials

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- The cause of a house fire in Wilmington Friday afternoon is under investigation after officials say a 13-year-old died.

The Delaware Fire Marshal told CBS News Philadelphia the fire started around 1:30 p.m. and the fire was placed under control about a half hour later. They also confirmed a 13-year-old died in the fire.

Chopper 3 was over the scene on Robinson Drive. There was heavy damage to the roof of the home.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.