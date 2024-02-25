Man dies in crash on Knights Road in Northeast Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is dead after his car crashed into a tree on the 12000 block of Knights Road in Northeast Philadelphia.

Officials said they believe Marc Anthony Kulp, 24, lost control of his car while traveling northbound on Knights Road around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The car veered off the road, stuck a tree and then struck the median, according to Philadelphia Police.

Kulp was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:38 a.m.

The crash is under investigation, police said.