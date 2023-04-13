12 trailers destroyed, 14 damaged at Jersey Shore campground

CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) –- An investigation by Cape May County Fire Marshal and New Jersey State Fire Marshals Office reveals over 12 trailers were destroyed and 14 heavily damaged after a massive fire in Upper Township Tuesday.

Seaville Fire Rescue Co, Marmora and Tuckahoe Fire Companies and the Upper Township Division of EMS arrived at the Seaville Shores Campground on 98 Corson Tavern Road for a structure fire alarm. They say there were many explosions, propane tanks jetting, and heat and smoke blocking the sunlight.

There are no reported civilian injuries from the fire but one firefighter was taken to Shore Medical Center for evaluation and shortly released.

Officials say 26 fire companies and over 100 firefighters responded to the scene.

"This is the largest fire the township has responded to in 30 years," Deputy Chief Roy Blackledge said. "Fire fighting operations were hampered by intense heat, the fire causing its own driven winds and the need to use tankers for water supply all added to a difficult time for crews working the scene."

Around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the fire was under control after crews fought flames for three hours.

The New Jersey State Forest Fire Service helped with wood fires in various areas burning over two acres of wood.

They say trailers over 100 feet from the fire were damaged and Seaville fire continued to stay on the scene looking for hot spots.

Officials thanked over 15 fire companies for their help with manpower, tanker support and much more. They also gave thanks to businesses and restaurants that donated food and supplies.