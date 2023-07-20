11-year-old girl, man shot in West Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An 11-year-old girl and 32-year-old man were both shot on South 52nd Street between Chestnut and Ludlow Streets in West Philadelphia, police say.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Authorities say the young girl was shopping with her family when she was hit by stray gunfire. Her family immediately rushed her to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where she is in stable condition.

The 32-year-old man told police that he was standing near the intersection of South 52nd and Ludlow Streets when he was shot, one block from where the 11-year-old girl was struck. Police rushed him to Presbyterian Hospital, where he is also in stable condition.

"We found one vehicle parked at 52nd and Ludlow which was struck on the passenger side by gunfire. In that vehicle, we found a 16-year-old female hiding," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. "We transported her to police headquarters as a witness."

There are no arrests at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.