100th National Marbles Tournament taking place in Wildwood

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

National Marbles Tournament gets underway in Wildwood
National Marbles Tournament gets underway in Wildwood

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- The best "mibsters" in the country are hitting the sand in Wildwood for the National Marbles Tournament.

Marble shooters between the ages of 7 and 14 are competing in the 4-day tournament.  More than 1,200 games will be played at Ringer Stadium.

Players are competing for national honors, college scholarships and numerous prizes and awards.

Four students from Allegheny County are representing Pennsylvania.

The National Marbles Tournament was first held in 1922. 

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
First published on June 19, 2023 / 5:09 AM

