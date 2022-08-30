Watch CBS News
100 schools in Philadelphia School District to close early Tuesday, Wednesday due to extreme heat

By Wakisha Bailey

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We are just one day into the start of the new school year and thousands of students in the Philadelphia School District will get out of school early Tuesday and Wednesday. The district made the decision because of the dangerous heat. 

CBS3 was at Meredith Elementary School, one of the schools that will dismiss students early due to an insufficient cooling system. 

You can see on one side of the building A.C. window units, but towards the front of the school, the gym windows are open.

100 schools in Philadelphia School District to close early Tuesday, Wednesday due to extreme heat

This is a common problem in many Philadelphia schools, there aren't enough units to keep the school cool and safe for students and staff. 

In response to this week's excessive heat forecast, 100 schools in the district will dismiss students early Tuesday and Wednesday.

All other schools will continue with their normal schedule. On the first day of school, the district's new superintendent addressed the issue. 

"Installed some 532 air conditioners this summer we have a few more that need to be installed over time," Dr. Tony Watlington said. "The buildings without air conditioning 57% of our schools don't have adequate air conditioning where we can guarantee all staff and children will be appropriately cool, we will continue to study and take a look at what all our options are." 

Also weighing in is President of the Teacher's Union Jerry Jordan posting on social media, "I want to reiterate to you, we cannot and will not rest until every school community has what they need to thrive and yes that means air conditioning for every building." 

After-school activities are also canceled.

