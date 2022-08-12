Watch CBS News
1-year-old child hospitalized after accidental stabbing in Millbourne, Delaware County, police say

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

MILLBOURNE, Pa. (CBS) -- A 1-year-old was stabbed in Millbourne, Delaware County on Friday. Police responded to a 911 call about the stabbing at around 8:30 a.m. on the 6400 block of Market Street.

The child was found with a wound to his stomach. 

He was transported to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and is currently in surgery. The child's condition is unknown at this time. 

Police believe the mother called 911 and the stabbing was an accident.

The investigation is early and is still ongoing.

First published on August 12, 2022 / 11:54 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

