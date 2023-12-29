$1 million Pennsylvania lottery Powerball winner has about 2 months left to claim prize

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Even if you don't win the Powerball jackpot, it pays to check the rest of the numbers.

One Pennsylvania lottery player won $1 million on Powerball earlier this year, and has not yet claimed their prize, the state lottery said in a news release.

That winner has about two months left to claim their prize.

The winner bought the ticket at East Roadrunner on Germantown Pike in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania. The ticket matched all five white balls drawn in the Feb. 4, 2023 Powerball drawing.

Those numbers were: 2-8-15-19-58.

The winner has to mail in a prize claim to the Pennsylvania Lottery or file the claim in person at the Lottery Area Office by Feb. 4, 2024.

Prizes unclaimed by players remain in the commonwealth's lottery fund and are used for programs to benefit older Pennsylvanians. The prizes may be claimed on a business day up to a year after the drawing date.

"Players should check every ticket, every time, using self-service scanners found at retailers or with the Ticket Checker on the Lottery's Official App. Sign tickets immediately for proof of ownership," the Pennsylvania Lottery said in a news release.