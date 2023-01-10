Watch CBS News
1 injured West Philadelphia crash involving SEPTA bus

SEPTA bus crashes in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A SEPTA bus crashed into a car in West Philadelphia on Tuesday. The crash happened at 52nd Street and Haverford Avenue right before 2:30 p.m. 

Another car ran off the road and into the curb during the incident. 

CBS Philadelphia has been told at least one person inside one of the cars was injured and taken to Presbyterian Hospital.

There's no word on the extent of their injuries.

The bus was not in service, so no passengers were on board.

First published on January 10, 2023 / 4:10 PM

