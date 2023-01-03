Watch CBS News
1 hospitalized after RV explodes in Chester County

By CBS3 Staff

1 hospitalized after RV explodes in Cochranville, Pa.
LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- One person was hospitalized Tuesday morning when an RV exploded in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

Images from Chopper 3 showed the damage after the explosion on Street Road in Cochranville, part of Londonderry Township.

Firefighters and paramedics arrived just before 8 a.m. and transported one person to a hospital.

Information about their condition was not immediately available.

First published on January 3, 2023 / 12:35 PM

