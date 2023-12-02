1 dead after house fire in Kingsessing, Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Dec. 2, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: Dec. 2, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: Dec. 2, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was found dead after a fire in the city's Kingsessing section on Saturday morning, according to the Philadelphia Fire Department.

The blaze started around 6:30 a.m. at a home on the 5200 block of Woodland Avenue.

After responding and placing the fire under control, first responders found the man's body inside the burned building.

There's no word yet on the cause of the fire, and it's under investigation by the Fire Marshal's Office.