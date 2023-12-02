Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead after house fire in Kingsessing, Philadelphia

By Valerie Carr

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Dec. 2, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: Dec. 2, 2023 (AM) 03:37

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was found dead after a fire in the city's Kingsessing section on Saturday morning, according to the Philadelphia Fire Department.

The blaze started around 6:30 a.m. at a home on the 5200 block of Woodland Avenue.

After responding and placing the fire under control, first responders found the man's body inside the burned building.

There's no word yet on the cause of the fire, and it's under investigation by the Fire Marshal's Office.

house-fire-at-woodland-ave-kingsessing-southwest-philadelphia-december-2-2023.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

First published on December 2, 2023 / 10:27 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.