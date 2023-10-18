1 dead after fiery crash involving 3 vehicles on Route 130 in Willingboro, NJ

WILLINGBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- At least one person is dead after a fiery crash on Route 130 involving three vehicles, authorities say.

Burlington County dispatchers say around 12:30 a.m., crews were called out to a wrong-way crash in the northbound lanes of Route 130, north of Mount Holly Road.

One of the vehicles overturned in the crash and one of them caught fire.

#CommuterAlert A fatal crash investigation has RT-130 North CLOSED btwn Rancocas Rd & Pennypacker Dr in #Willingboro. 1 lane gets by SB. Clean up is underway, expect delays. @CBSPhiladelphia @WillingboroPD pic.twitter.com/51MwvMgLBN — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerLutzTV) October 18, 2023

One person was taken to Cooper University Hospital after the crash.

We're awaiting more information from police.

Route 130 North closed at scene; southbound side down to 1 lane

There are delays associated with this crash. All lanes of Route 130 northbound are closed until the scene is cleared.

Southbound lanes of Route 130 are down to one lane.

The closure is between Mount Holly Road and Delanco Road.

As you travel northbound you can get off at Bridgeboro road and travel locally in Beverly along Warren Street. And then you can get back on Route 130.

If you're traveling Southbound and want to avoid the delays, you can get off Veterans Parkway which is Route 630.