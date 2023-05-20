1 dead, 2 injured in triple shooting in Southwest Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One man is dead and two teens are injured after a triple shooting in Southwest Philadelphia Friday night, police say. They responded to 5600 Baltimore Avenue and say a 21-year-old man had multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body.

The 21-year-old was taken to a hospital by medics and later pronounced dead around 9:07 p.m.

They say a 17-year-old was shot once in the right shoulder and he is in extremely critical condition.

A 16-year-old was shot twice to the back of the head, police say, and shot twice in the right thigh. They say he is going to be OK.

All three were taken to Presbyterian Hospital by medics.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time and no weapons were recovered.