1 dead, 2 hospitalized after shooting in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is dead and two more people are currently in the hospital after a triple shooting in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood Friday evening, police said.

Police said the shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. on the 5600 block of Pentridge Street.

CBS Philadelphia

Officials said three people were shot Friday night, including a 28-year-old man who later died at Penn Presbyterian Hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body.

A 55-year-old woman was shot once in the arm and the chest, police said. Officials took her to the hospital where she is currently recovering.

The third victim was a 36-year-old man who, police said, was shot in the abdomen and is in critical condition at the hospital.

No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made in connection to the crime.

Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit is actively investigating the triple shooting.