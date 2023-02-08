Watch Live: President Biden delivers the 2023 State of the Union

Watch Live: President Biden delivers the 2023 State of the Unionget the free app
In the State of the Union on Tuesday night, President Joe Biden will extend a hand to Republicans for bipartisanship, tout the American story of "progress and resilience" while also emphasizing the recent strong economic numbers, according to excerpts released by the White House.
CBS News will air the State of the Union as a special report, anchored by "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell. The speech begins at 9 p.m. ET and will be streamed for free online on the CBS News streaming network.
Mr. Biden's olive branch to Republicans comes as he faces a divided Congress for the first time since he took office two years ago. A new CBS News poll released Tuesday showed many Americans are still anxious about inflation and the economy, and nearly half say Mr. Biden's policies are making their own families' finances worse.
"My economic plan is about investing in places and people that have been forgotten," Mr. Biden is expected to say. "Amid the economic upheaval of the past four decades, too many people have been left behind or treated like they're invisible. Maybe that's you watching at home. You remember the jobs that went away. And you wonder whether a path even exists anymore for you and your children to get ahead without moving away. I get it. That's why we're building an economy where no one is left behind. Jobs are coming back, pride is coming back because of the choices we made in the last two years. This is a blue-collar blueprint to rebuild America and make a real difference in your lives."
The speech comes days after the government said the U.S. added a stunning 517,000 jobs in January and the unemployment rate ticked down to 3.4%, the lowest rate since 1969. Mr. Biden will likely bring up the strong jobs numbers during his address, touting them as a sign that the economy continues to grow even as inflation begins to recede.
White House aides said Tuesday that the president will also highlight his four-part "unity agenda" that he introduced during last year's State of the Union address, which includes overcoming the opioid epidemic, fighting cancer, supporting veterans and improving mental health care.
The president will announce efforts to disrupt the trafficking, distribution and sale of fentanyl and work with Congress to ensure tough penalties for fentanyl suppliers, the aides said. A father whose daughter died of a fentanyl overdose is attending the speech as one of first lady Jill Biden's guests.
The White House said Mr. Biden will also urge Congress to reauthorize the National Cancer Act to boost funding for research and care centers, a key issue for the president, whose son died of brain cancer in 2015.
Mr. Biden will discuss how the Department of Veterans Affairs is working to help prevent veteran suicides. More than 71,000 veterans have died by suicide since 2010, the White House said, and the VA is working to expand the number of specialists who can support them.
On mental health, the president will call for bipartisan support to ban targeted online advertising aimed at young people. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will also launch a campaign to provide mental health resources for health care organizations to support their workforces. The president will discuss how to better connect more Americans to health care coverage, including with more than $280 million in grants the Department of Education will give to high-need districts to increase the number of mental health professionals in schools.
The State of the Union comes amid heightened tensions with China following the intrusion of a suspected spy balloon over U.S. skies last week that U.S. fighter jets eventually shot down off the coast of South Carolina. China has said the balloon was a civilian vessel and has denounced the use of force. The discovery of the balloon caused Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a planned trip to Beijing.
Mr. Biden is also expected to mention the ongoing standoff over raising the debt ceiling. Last week, Mr. Biden had his first formal meeting with new Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who said after the meeting that the two focused on the debt limit and spending.
How to watch the 2023 State of the Union
What: President Biden's State of the Union address
Date: Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Location: U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C.
TV: CBS television stations — find your local station here
Online stream: Live on CBS News in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device
Follow: Live updates on CBSNews.com
Biden arrives at Capitol
Mr. Biden arrived at the Capitol at 8:38 p.m., after an eight-minute drive down Independence Avenue.
That gives the president plenty of time to start his address on time.
House convenes in joint session as vice president and Senate arrive at chamber
Ending a recess, McCarthy called the House to order as Vice President Kamala Harris and members of the Senate entered the chamber.
The House is convening for a joint session for the address from the president on the state of the union.
Harris then moved to take her seat at the dais and will sit next to the speaker for the speech.
"We've got a packed house," she told McCarthy.
Biden departs the White House en route for the Capitol
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden left the White House en route for the Capitol at 8:30 p.m. He is motorcading from the White House South Lawn to the Capitol building along Pennsylvania Avenue.
Asked about the state of the union by awaiting reporters, Mr. Biden replied, "It's in great shape and getting better" as he walked out of the White House.
Anita Dunn says the president "understands" people are feeling inflation, and gas prices "should be lower"
Anita Dunn, senior adviser to the president, said the president understands how inflation is affecting American families, and more needs to be done.
"The president took office during the pandemic," Dunn said. "Ten million people who were unemployed. Small businesses were shuttered. … And it has been a time of anxiety and exhaustion, and then we had the war in Europe begin and we've had inflation and of course, he gets it."
Dunn said the "good news" is Americans are going to begin to feel that the country is moving again, as manufacturing jobs return and as infrastructure projects improve roads and bridges across the country.
"I think that he understands, yes, of course people are feeling in particular the effects of inflation and it's starting to come down, but we have a lot more to do in order to get it where it needs to be," Dunn said, adding that gas prices have gone down but "should be lower."
Sanders will highlight the "radical left's America"
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will highlight the "radical left's America" in the Republican response to the State of the Union, according to excerpts released ahead of the speech.
"And while you reap the consequences of their failures, the Biden administration seems more interested in woke fantasies than the hard reality Americans face every day," Sanders will say. "Most Americans simply want to live their lives in freedom and peace, but we are under attack in a left-wing culture war we didn't start and never wanted to fight. Every day, we are told that we must partake in their rituals, salute their flags, and worship their false idols…all while big government colludes with Big Tech to strip away the most American thing there is—your freedom of speech."
Sanders will call that "crazy" and "wrong," and will also highlight that "Republicans believe in an America where strong families thrive in safe communities."
Biden faces divided Congress in State of the Union
President Biden will deliver his State of the Union address Tuesday night and is expected to tout the nation's economic progress and call for more bipartisan solutions to the nation's problems. Weijia Jiang has a preview.
Here's some of what Biden will say in his address
President Biden, according to excerpts released by the White House, will discuss America as a place of progress and resilience, talk about how "pride is coming back" to the country as blue-collar jobs return, and ask Republicans in Congress to work with him. That last piece is particularly relevant as the president works with a divided Congress for the first time in his presidency.
"Fighting for the sake of fighting, power for the sake of power, conflict for the sake of conflict, gets us nowhere," he is expected to say.
Here are three separate excerpts from the president's prepared speech:
- "The story of America is a story of progress and resilience…We are the only country that has emerged from every crisis stronger than when we entered it. That is what we are doing again. Two years ago our economy was reeling. As I stand here tonight, we have created a record 12 million new jobs – more jobs created in two years than any president has ever created in four years. Two years ago, COVID had shut down our businesses, closed our schools, and robbed us of so much. Today, COVID no longer controls our lives. And two years ago, our democracy faced its greatest threat since the Civil War. Today, though bruised, our democracy remains unbowed and unbroken."
- "My economic plan is about investing in places and people that have been forgotten. Amid the economic upheaval of the past four decades too many people have been left behind or treated like they're invisible. Maybe that's you watching at home. You remember the jobs that went away. And you wonder whether a path even exists anymore for you and your children to get ahead without moving away. I get it. That's why we're building an economy where no one is left behind. Jobs are coming back, pride is coming back because of the choices we made in the last two years. This is a blue-collar blueprint to rebuild America and make a real difference in your lives."
- "To my Republican friends, if we could work together in the last Congress, there is no reason we can't work together in this new Congress. The people sent us a clear message. Fighting for the sake of fighting, power for the sake of power, conflict for the sake of conflict, gets us nowhere. And that's always been my vision for the country: to restore the soul of the nation, to rebuild the backbone of America: the middle class, to unite the country. We've been sent here to finish the job!"
Biden will outline his "economic vision" and tout bipartisanship, White House aide says
White House principal deputy communications director Kate Berner told CBS News' "Red & Blue" that Mr. Biden will be focusing on his "economic vision" in the State of the Union.
"Tonight in the State of the Union, the president is going to once again outline his vision, his economic vision, to grow the economy from the from the bottom up, middle up to reinvigorate parts of the country like Scranton, where he's from, that have fallen behind for so long," Berner said.
Berner also said Mr. Biden will be talking about his bipartisan record from the previous Congress, although the House has flipped to Republican control.
"The president believes that the American people sent him and members of Congress to Washington to get things done, to deliver," she said. "He'll extend, as you've heard say, an open say to members of Congress to work with him. The American people have an expectation that Republican members of Congress to work with him, and we expect to see them meet that obligation."
Sarah Sanders expected to contrast choice between Republicans and Democrats as that of "normal" versus "crazy"
GOP Gov. Sarah Sanders is delivering the Republican response to the president's address.
A Sanders official told CBS News she will say the president is unwilling to defend our border, our skies and our people, and isn't fit to serve as commander in chief.
The Arkansas governor will seek to contrast Republicans with Mr. Biden and the Democrats, claiming Republicans are for freedom while Democrats are for government control. The choice, she will suggest, isn't between right or left, but between "normal" and "crazy," the official said. Sanders will say Republicans are fighting to hold the president accountable, while they stand for safe communities, jobs, and freedom from the "woke" mobs in state capitals.
— Kristin Brown, Kathryn Watson
Trump says he will do a "Play-by-Play analysis" of State of the Union on Truth Social
Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he will give a "full 'Play-by-Play' analysis" of the State of the Union on his social media platform Truth Social.
"If properly done, and if Joe has just a modestly good night, this speech has the opportunity to rival any of the World's great orators, including, Lincoln, Washington, and, of course, the late, great, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Winston Churchill," Trump posted on Truth Social..
It's unclear if Trump meant he will be posting text updates or make a video.
President Biden prepares to deliver his 2023 State of the Union address
President Biden is set to deliver his State of the Union address, facing new challenges from the Republican controlled House. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett has more.
CBS News poll: In a divided nation, Americans do agree on this: Biden should talk about the economy
The State of our Union is… ?
We asked people to describe it, and got some dour assessments: they picked "divided" most of all, followed by "declining" and "weak." Few picked adjectives "strong," or - amid tough economic ratings - "prospering."
- These aren't just one-sided partisan points. Partisans share the sense of division, and decline more than prosperity. It is, in part, a function of such dire views of the economy and inflation right now.
In all, it's a tough environment for a President addressing Congress and the nation.
— Anthony Salvanto, Jennifer DePinto, Fred Backus, Kabir Khanna