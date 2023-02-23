R. Kelly gets one additional year in prison for Chicago conviction

R. Kelly gets one additional year in prison for Chicago convictionget the free app
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A judge sentenced disgraced singer R. Kelly to one additional year in prison for his Chicago conviction federal child pornography and child enticement charges on Thursday.
U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber sentenced Kelly to a total of 20 years in prison, but ordered only one year of that sentence would be served consecutive to his existing 30-year prison term for a separate conviction in New York. The remaining 19 years will be served at the same time as his prior sentence.
"The nature of this offense is horrible, horrific," Leinenweber said before handing down the sentence.
Prosecutors had sought a 25-year sentence that be served only after he completes his 30-year prison term for his 2021 conviction on racketeering and sex trafficking charges in federal court in New York.
"A significant sentence is warranted in this case," prosecutors said. "The defendant inflicted deep, deep wounds on three women."
However, Leinenweber noted Kelly is already 56 years old and suffers from diabetes, meaning he's already likely to die in prison under his prior sentence. The judge said Kelly already will be about 80 years old before he completes his existing sentence, and could be in prison until he's nearly 100 if he were to go along with prosecutors' sentencing recommendation.
"He has a life expectancy of not a whole hell of a lot more," Leinenweber said. "Death in prison is not to be ordered lightly."
In September 2022, a federal jury in Chicago convicted Kelly of six counts accusing him of sexually abusing his 14-year-old goddaughter "Jane" and other girls on video. The same jury acquitted him of seven other charges, including obstruction of justice, and conspiracy to receive child pornography, accusing him and two associates of rigging his 2008 child pornography trial in Cook County. His two associates, Derrel McDavid and Milton Brown, were acquitted of related charges.
Kelly was convicted of three of four counts accusing him of producing child pornography by filming himself having sex with his underage goddaughter, who testified against him under the pseudonym "Jane." Jurors saw parts of those three videos in court. Jurors acquitted him of a fourth child pornography charge involving a tape that Jane and prosecutors said showed Kelly having a threesome with Jane and his ex-girlfriend, Lisa Van Allen, but that tape was not shown in court. Prosecutors had argued that's because Kelly and his team successfully covered it up.
Kelly was convicted of three of five charges accusing him of enticing minors to engage in sexual activity, but acquitted of two other charges. Jurors convicted him of enticement charges involving Jane, and two other accusers testifying under the pseudonyms "Nia" and "Pauline," while acquitting him of enticement charges involving accusers "Tracy" and "Brittany."
During the trial, four women accused Kelly of sexually abusing them when they were girls, including the state's star witness, who testified under the pseudonym "Jane," and told jurors that Kelly began abusing her after becoming her godfather when she was only 14, and had sex with her hundreds of times between the ages of 14 and 18.
Jane had accused Kelly of sexually abusing her hundreds of times after becoming her godfather when she was only 14 years old. Prosecutors showed the jury three videos that they said showed Kelly having sex with Jane, including one that showed him telling her to lay on the floor while he urinated on her.
Jane had denied for years that Kelly abused her, but now says Kelly intimidated her and her family, and paid them off to keep his abuse secret. She now says she was the person in the video at the center of Kelly's 2008 child pornography trial in Cook County, and has told the jury Kelly recorded her on other videos shown in court.
Nia had testified she first met Kelly in 1996, when she was only 15 years old, and that they had two sexual encounters, one at a hotel during his concert tour in Minnesota, and another later that year at his music studio in Chicago.
Pauline testified that Jane introduced her to Kelly when she was only 14 years old, and the three soon started having threesomes, before Pauline started her own sexual relationship with Kelly alone when she was 15. She estimated she had sex with Kelly more than 80 times and had 60 threesomes with Kelly and Jane between the ages of 14 and 16.
Tracy testified that she met Kelly in 1999 when she was an off-the-books intern for an Epic Records executive, and claimed that, when she was only 16, Kelly "forced himself" on her at a downtown Chicago hotel. She said the two later developed a sexual relationship that continued beyond her 17th birthday. But defense attorneys cast doubts on her claims, pointing to a past lawsuit she filed against Kelly in which she claimed they met and started having sex in 2000, when she was 17 years old.
Brittany did not testify at trial, and while both Jane and Pauline testified to having threesomes with Kelly and Brittany when they were just girls, defense attorneys seized on the fact Brittany didn't testify herself, asking jurors in closing arguments "Where is Brittany!"
Kelly accuser "Nia" says "I felt worthless. I felt foolish"
Kelly's accuser "Nia" personally read her own victim impact statement at Kelly's sentencing hearing.
"I felt giddy" meeting Kelly at age 15, Nia said.
"When I met you, I was a pleasant face."
"I was very anxious, and a nervous child"
Often teased for her skinny appearance. No mistake she looked like a child.
"I was over the moon happy" to meet Kelly.
"Wow, R. Kelly thinks I'm special."
Kelly arranged for her to go to Minnesota concert
"I felt like I was Cinderella going to the ball"
Waited for him backstage, but he never showed.
Didn't see him until the next morning at her motel room, when he told her to get undressed and molested her.
Later visited him at his Chicago recording studio.
"Once again you brought me along, and you groped me."
Eventually grew into a woman, with curvy figure, and Kelly was no longer interested in her.
"You were only interested in children"
For years "you made me feel there was something wrong with me."
"I felt worthless. I felt foolish."
Kelly accuser "Jane" says "Robert shattered me"
An attorney for Kelly's accuser, "Jane," who has said Kelly sexually abused her hundreds of times after becoming her godfather, starting when she was 14, read her victim impact statement.
"My hands begin to shake and my heart pounds in my chest" writing the statement, Jane wrote.
"All I can do is cry. I have lost my dignity due to Robert Kelly. I have lost my dreams due to Robert Kelly. I have lost my teenage years due to Robert Kelly."
"I almost lost my entire family due to suicidal thoughts caused by Robert Kelly."
Jane said she's still humiliated that people have seen videos of her being sexually abused by Kelly.
"I thought Robert loved me. To do the things he did, he in fact loathed me."
"I was only one of the girls/women to be abused by Robert."
"Sometimes I couldn't go to the bathroom without his permission."
"It's hard to believe that Robert had that much power over me."
"He had no remorse, and history has shown that there were women after me" who suffered the same fate.
"Robert shattered me."
"I will forever be the girl that R. Kelly pissed on."
"I have never had a loving romantic relationship with a man that lasted more than a year."
"Does anyone believe what happened to me was okay?"
"I cannot escape the psychological prison that Robert has put me in."
Says Kelly deserves to spend the rest of his natural life in prison.
