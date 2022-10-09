Jalen Hurts records 2 rushing TDs as Eagles edge Cardinals to remain undefeated

Jalen Hurts records 2 rushing TDs as Eagles edge Cardinals to remain undefeatedget the free app
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well, that was close. The Eagles held on to beat the Arizona Cardinals, 20-17, to improve to 5-0 on the season.
The Cardinals threatened late in the game, but Matt Ammendola's 43-yard field goal attempt to tie it went wide right.
Jalen Hurts recorded two rushing touchdowns to go along with 62 rushing yards on 14 carries. He also went 26 for 36 for 239 yards through the air.
The Eagles will take on the Dallas Cowboys next week on Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field.
Follow our live blog below for updates.
Eagles edge Cardinals to remain undefeated
Jalen Hurts recorded two rushing touchdowns as the Eagles edged the Arizona Cardinals, 20-17, on Sunday at State Farm Stadium to improve to 5-0 on the season.
The Cardinals threatened late in the game, but Matt Ammendola missed a 43-yard field goal to tie the game.
Hurts went 26 for 36 for 239 yards through the air. He had 62 rushing yards on 14 carries.
Dallas Goedert led the Eagles in receiving yards with eight catches for 95 yards. Miles Sander added 62 yards on the ground.
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson intercepted Kyler Murray in the first quarter, but the former No.1 overall pick rebounded.
Murray went 28 for 42 for 250 passing yards for one touchdown and one interception. Marquise Brown hauled in that touchdown from Murray in the second quarter.
The Eagles will take on the Dallas Cowboys next week on Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field.
Eagles retake lead late in fourth quarter
The Eagles re-gained the lead thanks to a 23-yard field goal from Cameron Dicker, who filled in for Jake Elliot this week.
Eagles lead after third quarter
The only points scored in the third quarter were on a Cameron Dicker 42-yard field goal to make the game 17-10.
The Eagles' offense hasn't looked the same since early in the contest.
Eagles lead Cardinals at halftime
Unlike they have so far this season, the Eagles cooled off the second quarter. The Eagles lead the Cardinals, 14-10, at halftime.
The Cardinals drove down the field late in the second quarter after converting on fourth down on a fake punt and Matt Ammendola booted in a 20-yard field goal to cut the Eagles' lead.
Both of the Eagles' touchdowns have come from Jalen Hurts on the ground. He has 36 rushing yards on nine carries to go along with two scores. He also went 15 for 22 for 140 yards through the air.
Kyle Murray rebounded after a rocky start. He hooked with Marquise Brown for a touchdown in the second quarter. Overall, Murray has went 15 for 25 with 138 yards and one interception to go along with the touchdown.
Jason Kelce injured
Jason Kelce hobbled off the field after being down for a brief period of time
He went to the locker room. On the previous series, he was in the blue medical tent.
Rookie Cam Jurgens replaced Kelce.
Marquise Brown scores TD
The Cardinals got on the board in the second quarter.
Marquise Brown made a couple of Eagles miss on his way to a 25-yard receiving touchdown.
The Eagles still lead 14-7 with 5:24 left in the first half.
Jalen Hurts scores second TD
Jalen Hurts scored his second rushing touchdown to give the Eagles a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.
It marks the second time Hurts has had two rushing touchdowns in a game this season. The other came against the Vikings on Monday Night Football in Week 2.
Hurts now has six rushing touchdowns on the season.
Eagles lead Cardinals after first quarter
The Eagles lead the Cardinals 7-0 after the first quarter.
Philadelphia's score came on a Hurts rushing touchdown.
Arizona's offense hasn't been able to get much go through one frame.
The Eagles defense has forced two punts and one turnover.
Landon Dickerson questionable to return
Left guard Landon Dickerson is questionable to return to the game with a leg injury, per the Eagles. Sua Opeta replaced Dickerson.
C.J. Gardner-Johnson intercepts Kyler Murray
After forcing five takeaways against the Jaguars last week, the Eagles picked up right where they left off. C.J. Gardner-Johnson intercepted Kyler Murray on the first play of Arizona's second drive.
The interception is Gardner Johnson's first as an Eagle.
Eagles strike early against Cardinals
The Eagles took the lead against the Cardinals on a nearly perfect drive from Jalen Hurts and the offense. Hurts scored on a 1-yard rushing touchdown to give the Birds a 7-0 lead with 8:02 left in the first quarter.
Hurts also carved up the Cardinals secondary on the drive. He went 5 for 7 for 56 passing yards. A.J. Brown caught three passes for 32 yards and Dallas Goedert had two catches for 24 yards.
Former teammates link up during pregame
Former teammates Fletcher Cox and Zach Ertz linked up before kickoff.
I'm sure Cox wasn't the only person Ertz talked with before the game against his former team.
Eagles inactives
The Eagles announced their inactives against the Cardinals: