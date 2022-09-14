Jim's Journey: Behind-the-scenes look as Jim Donovan reports on queen's death from London

Jim's Journey: Behind-the-scenes look as Jim Donovan reports on queen's death from Londonget the free app
LONDON (CBS) -- Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch, died last week at age 96 at her summer home in Scotland. Her son, King Charles III, is her successor and stepped in as the new monarch when she passed.
Our Jim Donovan happened to be vacationing in London at the time of the queen's death and jumped into action. Jim has been working relentlessly to provide our viewers with incredible coverage of the events leading up to the queen's funeral.
Jim's Journey day 7: Live from Westminster
LONDON (CBS) -- Queen Elizabeth II's casket arrived at Westminster Hall on Wednesday. Our Jim Donovan is reporting live from a rooftop ledge near Westminster Abbey.
Find out what Jim had to climb through in order to get to his location in his Facebook live. You can watch the video below.