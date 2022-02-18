Kristine Johnson currently co-anchors the 5 p.m. & 11 p.m. news at the CBS owned and operated station in New York City. She joined CBS New York in the fall of 2006. Since then, she has been the recipient of several Emmy awards.

Kristine has navigated her viewers through numerous breaking news events. Including, Hurricane Sandy, the Newtown school massacre, the Boston marathon bombings and two separate papal visits to the Big Apple. She also anchors weekly on the network's digital streaming platform, is a fill-in anchor for "CBS Mornings" and has filed reports for "CBS Sunday Morning."

In 1994, Kristine began her career at WPRI in Providence, Rhode Island. She was hired as a part-time assignment editor. Over the next 10 years she transitioned through several production positions to her ultimate goal of reporting. Kristine left Providence for New York City in 2004. She was hired by MSNBC and anchored daytime coverage.

Kristine is honored to represent WCBS at various events around the Tri-State Area. She's worked closely with the greater New York chapters of the Susan G. Komen Race for a Cure, March of Dimes, The Brain Tumor Foundation and the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Run.

Kristine lives with her family in Northern New Jersey. She completed two NYC marathons and credits yoga for keeping her "balanced."