Noodle, famous for "bones or no-bones" TikTok videos, has died

Noodle, a dog who became famous on social media for his "bones or no-bones" videos, died on Friday, his owner said. Jonathan Graziano, the dog's owner, said Noodle died at home in his arms. He was 14.

"It's a day that I always knew was coming but never thought would arrive," Graziano said, adding that it is incredibly sad, and difficult.

"It has been the privilege of my life to care for Noodle these past 7 years," he wrote on TikTok and Instagram. "The sweetest man there has ever been and there will ever be."

Graziano has 4.5 million followers on TikTok and another 274,000+ on Instagram. In daily updates, he would post videos showing himself propping Noodle up and seeing if the elderly pug stayed standing, meaning "bones day," or flopped over, meaning "no bones day" — a day to take it easy.

He encouraged his followers to celebrate Noodle, "who made millions of people happy."

"What a run," Graziano said in his tearful video on Saturday.