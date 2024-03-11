Kobe Bryant statue outside of Crypto.com Arena riddled with typos

The recently unveiled statue honoring Laker legend Kobe Bryant appears to have a slew of typos etched into the stone at the base of the figure outside of Crypto.com Arena.

A post on X from German sports journalist André Voigt has gone viral on social media, showing the errors in the box score on the marble base of the 19-foot tall statue.

Hm … Kobes Statue mit drei Fehlern? CalderSon, VoM Wafer, DeciCion? What? 😨 pic.twitter.com/5ea6zWuXJ7 — André „Dré“ Voigt (@drevoigt) March 10, 2024

Among the mistakes are the misspelled names of former NBA players Jose Calderon and Von Wafer on the box score from Bryant's 81-point game in 2006. Calderon's name is mistakenly spelled as "Calderson," while former Laker Von Wafer's name is displayed as "Vom" Wafer.

Additionally, there's a spelling mistake at the bottom of the box score, next to the name of Raptors' player Aaron Williams, who did not play in the contest. Next to the typical DNP to signify the player never entered the game, is the incorrect spelling of decision, instead showing "DNP - Coach's Decicion."

"We have been aware of this for a few weeks and are already working to get it corrected soon," a Lakers spokesperson told KCAL News in a statement.

The Kobe Bryant statue, which is one of three that will eventually be displayed outside of "The House Kobe Built," was unveiled in February. The two other statues are still in production; one will show Bryant wearing his No. 24 jersey and the other will show Bryant with his daughter, Gianna, who also died in the tragic 2020 helicopter crash.