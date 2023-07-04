Cellphone video prompts use of force investigation by Lancaster Sheriff's deputies

Lancaster Sheriff's deputies use of force investigation Lancaster Sheriff's deputies use of force investigation 04:01

Cellphone footage that captured Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies detaining a man and a woman suspected of robbing a Lancaster grocery store has triggered a departmental use of force investigation.

Authorities learned of the video taken by a member of the public at the store after deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff's Station responded June 24 to an in-progress robbery in the 700 block of West Avenue, the department said.

Upon their arrival, deputies approached a man and a woman who matched the description of the suspects given by store security personnel in calls placed to 911, authorities said.

As the deputies attempted to detain the suspects, the encounter escalated into a use of force.

The woman who was video taping the incident with her cellphone was approached by one of the officers, who threw her to the ground and pepper sprayed her.

"Sheriff (Robert) Luna has made it clear that he expects department personnel to treat all members of the public with dignity and respect, and that personnel who do not uphold our training standards will be held accountable," according to a department statement.

The department released body-worn camera video from the encounter and the investigation will include reviewing body-worn camera video, surveillance video from the store and cellphone video provided by a community member.

Both deputies have been re-assigned from field duty pending further administrative review.

"We take the use of force very seriously and are determined to establish the facts of the incident," the department said.