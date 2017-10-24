Zendaya, Cate Blanchett talk about empowerment at InStyle Awards

LOS ANGELES — Cate Blanchett and Zendaya pointed out that fashion means more than just clothes. They talked about how style and beauty can be empowering for women at the third annual InStyle Awards on Monday at The Getty Center.

Zendaya says fashion has become a platform to showcase different types of beauty. She says that mothers have told her that their daughters like their hair now because she wore an Afro.

Blanchett added that fashion can be an extension of who women are.

The two stars were among honorees including Elle Fanning, Demi Lovato, hair stylist Harry Josh and makeup artist Hung Vanngo at the soiree that included celebrity guests like Cindy Crawford, Ellen Pompeo, Connie Britton and Kate Bosworth.