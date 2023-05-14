2 dead, 5 injured in Yuma, Arizona shooting, police say

Two people were killed and five others were injured when gunfire broke out in a southwest Arizona city on Saturday night, police said.

Officers in Yuma responded to calls for gunfire just before 11 p.m., officials said Sunday. Several off-duty law enforcement officers who were in the area also responded.

Two men, ages 19 and 20, were fatally shot, police said. A 16-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later flown to Phoenix for additional treatment.

Five others, ages 15, 16, 18, 18 and 19, suffered injuries that were not considered life threatening, authorities said. The victims, all males, were treated at Yuma Regional Medical Center.

Police have not yet publicly identified any of the victims or shared information on what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made. The Yuma Police Department has not released any descriptions or photos of suspects in the case. Police are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Yuma is located less than an hour from the border with Mexico.