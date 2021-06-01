Iowa authorities search for missing 11-year-old boy Xavior Harrelson

The FBI has joined the search for 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson, who disappeared May 27 near his home in Montezuma, Iowa.

More than 500 volunteers and responders, as well as dogs, drones and dive teams searched for Harrelson over the weekend. Law enforcement asked residents to search their own properties and check their surveillance systems for any sign of Harrelson.

"I won't stop looking for that little boy. Just hoping that good news is brought and [he is] returned to us safe. He's such a happy little boy," said Samantha Rix, a family friend who said she notified police of his disappearance.

Harrelson, who was 10 when he disappeared, was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, blue pajama pants and black high-top shoes, according to a news release.

"At the end of last week, there's kind of a cold snap. And when it gets down into the 30s, of course, then you're thinking hypothermia," said Mitch Mortvedt, the assistant director with the division of criminal investigation for the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

"As the days go on, it's increasingly more suspicious and more concerning," he added.

Nearly three years ago, the same Iowa community rallied to search for 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts, who was last seen jogging. A farm worker was found guilty of her murder last week.

"To be right back here, you know, working out of the sheriff's office and in the same communities as we were almost three years ago when Molly disappeared, it's frightening," Mortvedt said.