WWE's Vince McMahon accused of sex trafficking by former employee

WWE founder Vince McMahon is accused by a former employee of sex trafficking. The former employee, Janel Grant, claims that McMahon pressured her into having sex with him and another WWE employee in exchange for her job. In addition to her own assault, Grant is accusing McMahon of sex trafficking at WWE.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in a Connecticut federal court, alleges that Grant was hired by McMahon in 2019, after her parents had passed away and she was unemployed. "But what seemed like a dream in the spring of 2019 quickly became a nightmare," the lawsuit claims.

Grant alleges that McMahon pushed her for a sexual relationship in exchange for the job, and soon "greeted her in his underwear, touched her, repeatedly asked for hugs, and spent hours sharing intimate details about his personal life." Once employed, McMahon allegedly shared explicit photos of Grant with other WWE employees and wrestlers, and "recruited individuals to have sexual relations with Ms. Grant" including WWE employees.

She also alleges that McMahon and another WWE executive sexually assaulted her "while colleagues were busy at their desks."

McMahon later allegedly pressured Grant to sign a non-disclosure agreement after he told her that his wife had found out about their relationship, the lawsuit claims.

"Ultimately, Ms. Grant succumbed to the pressure and signed the NDA in exchange for payments – which McMahon later stopped making," the lawsuit claims.

WWE didn't immediately return a request for comment.

—This is a developing story and will be updated.