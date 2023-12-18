Woman says she was stabbed by man in clown mask in Chicago laundromat

Woman claims she was stabbed by man wearing clown mask in Chicago Woman claims she was stabbed by man wearing clown mask in Chicago 00:35

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A crime reported in Chicago last week sounds like a scene out of a horror movie, but a woman in Portage Park said her attack by a man wearing a clown mask was very real.

Police said the crime happened at 7:34 p.m. Friday.

Erika Gierczak said she was at the Quick Wash Laundromat at 5809 W. Montrose Ave. to do laundry, when the man in the clown mask stabbed her multiple times.

"I turned slightly to the left, and I see this guy with a clown mask – like a Halloween mask," Gierczak said. "But I moved my leg up, and then he went for the upper body, after he stabbed me like six times on the leg."

The woman was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge in serious condition, police said.

She remained hospitalized Monday night, at which time no one was in custody.